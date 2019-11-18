A Petrol Pump Offered Free Fuel To People Wearing Bikinis. Then...

Men in Russia showed up at a petrol pump in bikinis to claim free petrol.

The offer of free fuel to customers wearing bikinis by a petrol pump in Russia was too good to resist, it seems. While the owner of the Olvi petrol station in Samara may have had a different clientele in mind while making the offer for some publicity, many men turned up in bikinis to get some free fuel.

The incident led to the hashtag #BikiniDress trending on Twitter. Many Twitter users also dropped witty remarks. One said: "When you change your character's gender in a game in the middle of a mission".

Another pointed out: "Some dudes even went the extra mile with the heels".

Pics of men in bikinis at the petrol pump have gone viral online.

Rusyada bir petrol sirketi bikini ile gelene bedava benzin kampanyası yapmış sadece erkekler katılmış 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wImMtnDY1B — Hizli (@Hizli067) November 16, 2019

"As a male in California...it's safe to say I'd strip for a free fill-up nowadays with the damn taxes" wrote one social media user.

A Twitter user said: "Me and the boys refuelling our government issued T-34s". "They had to come in a group, to get fuel for their tanks, with the Russian anthem playing in the backdrop".

One was reminded of fire hazards by seeing pictures of men in bikinis. "Those hot bodies are a fire hazard".

