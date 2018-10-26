What Disrupted Traffic On This Road? A Giant Industrial Spool. Watch

The huge spool was eventually carted off on a truck.

Drivers in Houston, Texas, were recently left amazed to see a giant industrial spool barreling down the highway. According to Fox News, cars were left trying to dodge the spool on Thursday mid-morning as it made its way down the road. The incident took place at around 11.30 am and disrupted traffic up until lunchtime as crews cleared the huge spool off the road.

Pictures shared by the Texas Department of Transportation - Houston District show the spool being carted off the road. "The spool has been loaded on flatbed truck. Mainlanes open but traffic moving slowly in the area," they reported on Thursday afternoon.

Heavy truck incident on I-10 East Freeway WB at Wayside has moved. The spool has been loaded on flatbed truck. Mainlanes open but traffic moving slowly in the area. pic.twitter.com/syFsgE4DRQ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 25, 2018

A video shared by Facebook user Victoria Martinez also shows the bizarre sight of the giant spool rolling down the road:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times and has collected over a thousand amazed comments.

According to Chron, the spool was travelling east and eventually stopped on its own. It has come unhitched from an oversized load before it started rolling toward oncoming traffic.

"It's not really a surprise anymore because it always happens on I-10," says one witness who saw the strange sight.