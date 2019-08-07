A Fascinating Look At 2,500 Years Of Plastic Surgery

Popular belief holds that plastic surgery is a relatively recent phenomenon that developed in the last 20 years or so. However, the roots of plastic surgery go back at least 2,500 years, if not more. A video by Insh takes a look at the fascinating history of plastic surgery.

A significant development in plastic surgery came in the 18th century with the rediscovery of skin grafts - a procedure developed in ancient India. An ancient Indian healer, Sushruta, was a pioneer of rhinoplasty who treated members of the royal family for damaged skin. According to UK's National Health Service, his skin graft procedure was rediscovered in an ancient book called the 'Sushruta Samhita' - dating back to 8th century BC.

Techniques improved over time, with significant developments occurring during the World Wars, when plastic surgeons treated soldiers with "burned and disfigured" skin. Dr Harold Gillies was one doctor who is remembered for having treated nearly 3,000 soldiers.

Years of research later, scientists discovered silicone, and new areas of plastic surgery became possible. Today, plastic surgery is done for cosmetic reasons too. In 2016 alone, Americans spent more than $16 billion on cosmetic surgeries! Watch the video above to find out more.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.