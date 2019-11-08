A Family Of Tigers Filmed At A Watering Hole In Delightful Video

A family of tigers at the Pench and Central India tiger reserves.

Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda made Friday morning a little brighter for many netizens as he shared a delightful video of a family of tigers at a watering hole. The video was filmed at the Pench and Central Indian tiger landscape, and shows a tigress with three cubs. While Mr Nanda did not specify this in his tweet, the video appears to show the famous Royal Bengal tigress 'Collarwali', who gave birth to a litter of four in January at the Pench Tiger Reserve.

In the video, she is seen with three of her cubs as they drink water. While posting the short clip, Mr Nanda also shared a snippet of information about tigers - that they can survive for up to two weeks without food, but only for a maximum of four days without water.

Watch the video below:

Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water. pic.twitter.com/PL5U1dR69t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 8, 2019

The video of the family of tigers has been viewed over 3,000 times since it was shared online just two hours ago. It has also collected a number of delighted comments, with one person calling it the "treat of the day".

Absolutely delightful. Visited beautiful Pench some years ago. — Sanjay Anandaram (@AnandaramSanjay) November 8, 2019

Look at that body posture! — Amogh Venkatanarayan (@taknevhgoma) November 8, 2019

Poetry in Motion

Well done Sir — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz46367215) November 8, 2019

A few wondered if the video shows Collarwali.

Collarwali ?? — Abhishek Jagdale (@CSABHI84) November 8, 2019

The Central Indian tiger landscape is spread across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and part of Andhra Pradesh. Collarwali is one of the most famous tigresses of the reserve for setting a world record of sorts by giving birth to 29 cubs in 13 years, reports Daily O.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

