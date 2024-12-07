Advertisement
80-Kilogram Python Falls Through Malaysian Home Ceiling, Startling Residents

In Kampung Dew, Kamunting, Malaysia, an 80-kilogram, five-meter-long python crashed through a home's ceiling and landed on the sofa.

80-Kilogram Python Falls Through Malaysian Home Ceiling, Startling Residents
The family called the Civil Force, which sent seven officers to capture the snake.

A family in Kampung Dew, Kamunting, Malaysia, was shocked when a massive python that weighed 80 kg and measured more than five meters in length smashed through the roof of their living room and landed on their sofa.

According to the New Straits Times, the snake likely came from a nearby oil palm plantation. Panicked by the unexpected visitor, the family immediately called the Taiping District Civil Defence Force (APM) for help. The incident occurred around 8 PM on November 22.

Watch the video here: 

District APM officer Faizulhalimi Mohd Yunus told the news outlet that the python, whose video went viral on social media, was among the largest ever captured by the APM in the district.Faizulhalimi said that the reptile was estimated to be over five meters long and weighed around 80 kilograms.

"The operation to capture the reptile was carried out by seven personnel last Friday after receiving a call at 8 pm from MERS 999," he said.

