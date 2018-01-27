50 Baboons Escape From Paris Zoo. All Return Except 3

All the primates have been returned to their pens with the exception of "an elderly female, a young female and a baby", said Sophie Ferreira-Le Morvan, the deputy head of the National Museum of Natural History.
They remain in the area of the "grand rocher", a landmark central mountain inaccessible to the public at the Paris zoological park in the Vincennes area of the French capital.
The three baboons are "under surveillance", Ferreira-Le Morvan said, and the zoo will not reopen until they are captured.
The breakout was first noticed by a zoo worker, who saw the primates gathering in a service corridor used by personnel late Friday morning.
Comments
None of the baboons reached public areas and the evacuation was ordered as a precaution, the zoo said.
Click for more trending news