5 'Pawsitively' Hilarious Dog Videos So You Can Start Sunday With A Laugh

Sunday snoozing: These hilarious dog videos will make your day.

What is the best thing to start your day with? A laugh, of course. If you are a dog lover, you will most likely agree that there is nothing quite like a dog video to put one in a good mood. With their puppy eyes and silly antics, dogs can brighten up anyone's day. This Sunday, start your morning with these 'pawsitively' hilarious videos that feature some dogs at their goofiest best. These clips are sure to bring a smile to your face:

Meet Maggie. Maggie is a Great Pyrenees with a tongue that is just a little bit too big for her mouth. An adorable video that went viral earlier this week shows Maggie 'helping' her owner finish work. Never let it be said again that dogs are not helpful!

This is Maggie. You said you could play as soon as you finish work, so she's helping. 14/10 you're welcome human pic.twitter.com/Yx7VR8Zd3G — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 2, 2020

While Maggie's cute video has garnered over 1.7 million views on Twitter, another dog video on the microblogging platform has also left viewers in splits. In contrast to lazy Maggie, this one shows an energetic dog playing with his favourite toy - a brick. The video has been viewed over 2.2 million times and left many amused.

So many toys around and he finds joy in a BRICK! Dogs, bruh... ????????

pic.twitter.com/BwS2OMsFkm — This F%#king Guy! ???? (@RealJFairclough) September 3, 2020

What's better than a dog video? A dog video that also features a cat. In this ROFL clip, a dog was wasting water - but only until a cat showed up and put him in his place.

Stop wasting water, u spoiled dog! pic.twitter.com/YMxv3AiKVE — Nature & Animals ???? (@AnimalsWorId) September 10, 2020

This clumsy puppy has won social media's heart - and chances are he will bring a smile to your face as well.

watching this clumsy baby fall everywhere is the highlight of my day everyday pic.twitter.com/hws0UZa2Cg — whiskey's mom (@allbimyself__) September 9, 2020

And lastly, look at this puppy living his best life. This is what the ideal Sunday looks like:

Which dog video did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.