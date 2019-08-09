4-Year-Old Messaged Zomato For 'Cars' And 'Gifts'. They Delivered

A picture of Riaan with his new remote-controlled car.

On Monday, Mumbai resident Irshad Daftari shared a sweet post on Twitter about his four-year-old son, Riaan, innocently messaging food delivery platform Zomato to ask for "cars" and "gifts". Riaan's mother, Neeti Daftari, told NDTV that he managed to get his hands on her phone to ask Zomato for cars, toys and numbered balloons, among other things.

Sharing a screenshot of the messages, Mr Daftari wrote: "In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him."

In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5g65L0rlF — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 5, 2019

His tweet was widely circulated and made a lot of people smile at the four-year-old's innocence. It also caught Zomato's eye, who took some time off from delivering food to make the boy's wish come true.

Just one day later, Mr Daftari shared an update to say that Riaan received the "best surprise ever" along with a picture of his son playing with a new car. Ms Daftari told NDTV that Zomato delivered a remote-controlled car and a pizza to their family.

UPDATE: By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoIN the 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bYwSSAbQPU — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 6, 2019

"It made my son super, super happy," she said. "It was really sweet of Zomato."

Zomato also responded to Mr Daftari:

Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. ^SS#ZomaLovepic.twitter.com/w72v7bHlLP — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

The incident also made a lot of netizens smile. Take a look at some of the reactions it elicited:

This is beautiful ♥️ — SYED 🔰 (@Sfaisalmech) August 6, 2019

Aaaanaaaa this is so cute — Jaadhrughar saiyaan (@dhrutzpah) August 7, 2019

