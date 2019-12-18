4 Men Request To Play With Neighbour’s Dog, Receive The Best Reply

Jack McCrossan and his flatmates with their neighbour's dog.

A group of four men in UK have made friends with their neighbour's pet dog in the sweetest story you will read today. Last week, Jack McCrossan, from Bristol, shared a picture of a letter he wrote to his neighbour, offering to look after their dog.

"Dear neighbour, we are four engineers that have recently moved into the area... The other day, we noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work. He or she looked like the good-est boy/girl there is. If you ever need someone to walk him/her we will gladly do so," the letter read.

"If you ever get bored (we know you never will, but we can dream) we are more than happy to look after him/her."

Mr McCrossan revealed in the letter that he and his flatmates had all grown up with animals, but their landlord did not allow pets.

The response he received from his neighbour, Mr McCrossan said, was "better than we could have ever hoped for".

Their neighbour Sarah Tolman wrote to "the boys" on behalf of her dog, Stevie-Ticks, reports Daily Mail.

Been saying we'd love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn't allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for pic.twitter.com/dcMOfPk5UH — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 10, 2019

"What a treat it was to receive your letter!" 'Stevie-Ticks' wrote. "I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends."

She revealed that she had been rescued from Cyprus and adopted by Chris and Sarah, before adding that she is the "bestest girl" and "very friendly".

"I must warn you that the price of my friendship is 5 x ball throws a day and belly scritches whenever I demand them.

"Give my servant Chris a Whatsapp and we can arrange a meet up."

The meeting materialised soon enough. On Sunday, Mr McCrossan shared a picture of him and his flatmates with the happy dog.

Update: The boys from 23 just met Stevie, looks like the start of a beautiful friendship (Give Stevie a follow on Instagram: stevieticks) #stevietickspic.twitter.com/HkhDzzQcSG — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 15, 2019

On Monday, Stevie-Ticks also shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she has over 33,000 followers, that shows her meeting the four men.

Ms Tolman told Buzzfeed News that the reason she wrote back to the boys was because their letter touched her. "In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," she said.