4 Men Dressed Up As A Bus To Cross Vehicle-Only Bridge. Video Will Make You LOL

They 'disguised' themselves as a yellow cardboard bus

Offbeat | | Updated: November 14, 2018 09:39 IST
Four men wore a bus costume to navigate the vehicles-only Golden Bridge in Russia.

In a bizarre (but absolutely hilarious) incident, four men dressed up as a bus in order to cross a vehicle-only bridge in Russia. A video posted on YouTube on Monday shows four pairs of legs sticking out of a cardboard yellow bus on Zolotoy Bridge in the city of Vladivostok. According to Moscow Times, the bridge, also known as the Golden Bridge, has been closed for pedestrian traffic since 2015 - which seemed to be but a small obstacle for these four resourceful men.

However, though hilarious, their disguise was definitely not fool-proof. They were soon stopped by a guard on the bridge and escorted off.

The comical video of their misadventure, however, has gone massively viral on social media - it has been re-shared hundreds of times, collected millions of views and reactions to it have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Watch the video below:

Here is what people have to say about the video:

According to local reports, the Ministry of Transport of Russia, which is engaged in the protection of the Golden Bridge, declined to comment on the incident.

 

