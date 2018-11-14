4 Men Dressed Up As A Bus To Cross Vehicle-Only Bridge. Video Will Make You LOL

Four men wore a bus costume to navigate the vehicles-only Golden Bridge in Russia.

In a bizarre (but absolutely hilarious) incident, four men dressed up as a bus in order to cross a vehicle-only bridge in Russia. A video posted on YouTube on Monday shows four pairs of legs sticking out of a cardboard yellow bus on Zolotoy Bridge in the city of Vladivostok. According to Moscow Times, the bridge, also known as the Golden Bridge, has been closed for pedestrian traffic since 2015 - which seemed to be but a small obstacle for these four resourceful men.

However, though hilarious, their disguise was definitely not fool-proof. They were soon stopped by a guard on the bridge and escorted off.

The comical video of their misadventure, however, has gone massively viral on social media - it has been re-shared hundreds of times, collected millions of views and reactions to it have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

"The Golden Bridge in Vladivostok is closed to pedestrians, but these guys have found an almost perfect way to bypass the ban (spoiler: the protection of the bridge is not appreciated)" https://t.co/Kbes811mPi - Nicola Mitchell (@serentrippety) November 13, 2018

It's early to have a favorite video of the day, but I'm calling it now: Pedestrians aren't allowed on this bridge in Vladivostok, so four guys dressed up as a bus. https://t.co/S5U0xg9tJl - Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) November 13, 2018

it's different out East. 4 men in Vladivostok try to cross no-pedestrians bridge by pretending to be a bus. GAI not amused, it seems https://t.co/2PGDWrXvUo - greg white (@whitegl) November 13, 2018

They should've been allowed to cross, just for the effort. - Joyful Dove (@DoveJoyful) November 13, 2018

According to local reports, the Ministry of Transport of Russia, which is engaged in the protection of the Golden Bridge, declined to comment on the incident.