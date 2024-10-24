38-Dog Parade Earns Canadian Man A Spot In Guinness World Records

The dogs in Rudy's attempt were provided by the Korean K9 Rescue shelter.

A Canadian man walked 38 dogs at once for half a mile, setting a new Guinness World Record. In a 0.6-mile run, Mitchell Rudy led 38 leashed dogs, breaking the previous record of 36 dogs set in Goesan, South Korea. The Korean K9 Rescue shelter provided the canines used in Rudy's attempt to set a record.

Mitchell, who is one of the core contributors behind the Canadian charitable initiative BONK, said he was ecstatic to get to play with so many dogs.

"All of these dogs-some of them are from the puppy mill industry, some of them are from former meat harvesting areas. These are dogs that have been rescued by KK9R but also other agencies inside of Korea.There's a lot of stigma around rescues. They're great animals; they deserve a good home; they just need a little bit of love," Mitchell told Guinness World Records.

Gina Kim-Sadiku, executive director at KK9R, added: "We did not have a lot of time [to train for this event], but since our dogs had a strong foundation, we were able to really accomplish a lot in a short amount of time."

Mitchell explained that the idea was originally inspired by a drive to get as many dogs as possible adopted in a short amount of time.

"We wanted to do something that made these dogs be the champions that they are," he told us. "These are good dogs; they deserve homes."

To break the record, Mitchell had to walk the dogs for 1 km (0.6 mi), and the dogs had to remain on their leads throughout the attempt.