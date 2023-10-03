3 Men Enter Fast-Flowing Uttarakhand River In A Thar. Then This Happens

The video ends with the three men safely on the other side of the river.

Three young men had a close call while trying to cross the fast-flowing Ramganga River in Almora, Uttarakhand, in an SUV on Tuesday. The incident came to light after a viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @GreaterNoidaW with a claim that all the young men trapped in the river are from the Delhi-NCR area.

The post on X said the three men drove their Mahindra Thar into the dangerous water of the river, which has been flowing above the regular mark after recent rains. The current turned out to be too strong for the vehicle, and it got stuck in the middle of the river. The men are seen struggling to cross the water body.

As the clip starts, the three men are seen on the roof of the SUV, with one of them wearing a life jacket as if preparing to jump into the water to cross the river. Anxious onlookers are standing on the other side, waiting for them to come out of harm's way. It is not clear if they are known to the group of riders.

A rope is also seen attached to a tree on the other side of the river to help the men cross the Ramganga River.

The men start by crossing the river one at a time. The man wearing the life jacket jumps into the fast-flowing river but is briefly swept away before two men manage to grab the rope and pull him to safety.

Another Thar occupant then emerges and starts to cross the river. He also struggles, but is able to make it to the other side of the river.

The video ends with the three men safely on the other side of the river. They are all exhausted but appear unharmed.

The video is a reminder of the dangers of crossing rivers, especially during the monsoon season. It is important to be aware of the risks and to take all necessary precautions when crossing rivers.