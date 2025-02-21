3-Foot-Wide UK House Sells For Rs 2.5 Crore. Here's Why

An unusually small and unique house in Cornwall, UK, is currently on sale for 235,000 pounds (Rs 2.57 Crore), according to The Metro. The property, situated at Claremont Terrace in the fishing village of Porthleven, is dubbed "The Doll's House" because of its peculiar shape. Looking like a knife with a long, diagonal blade, a broader blade-shaped part, and a thinner handle, the house is notable for its unusual appearance.

This one-bedroom house occupies two floors and a total of only 339 square feet. Narrowest point is three feet (less than a meter) wide, while at the widest it is only just over 10 feet (3.08 meters). Yet for all its diminutive proportions, the house's ideal location in the scenic village of Porthleven has seen it become a prized possession.

The Doll's House is a good example of creative architecture, its small but practical design providing an authentic experience of living in a small, individual house for those who appreciate the beauty of tiny, unique homes.

According to The Metro, in the house there's a a bedroom, just big enough for a double bed, a brightly coloured kitchen, a bathroom and lounge - although be prepared to sit rather close to your TV.

You also get stunning views out to sea. The home has an interesting history too. The street itself used to be called the Lifeboat Terrace, as its the location of the town's first lifeboat house, built in 1863.Other residents can recall it being call called the Box and Heater due to its iron shape.