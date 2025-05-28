"22 Years of Loyalty, Then This": Viral Post On Man's Sudden Layoff Sparks Outrage

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit post reveals a 59-year-old man facing alleged job termination. The user claims their father is being forced out two years before retirement. The company cited budget cuts and poor performance as reasons for the layoff.

A heartbreaking Reddit post has gone viral after a user shared how their 59-year-old father is allegedly being forced out of his job under murky circumstances-just two years before retirement, and after over two decades of loyal service.

The post, titled "Father is getting laid off at 59 but something seems sus," was shared in a popular career advice forum, and has since triggered widespread outrage and concern.

According to the user, their father was originally due to retire in January 2025 after 22 years at the same company. But the company had recently extended his employment by two more years-an indication, the family thought, that his work was still valued.

But just last week, things took a sudden turn.



"He was asked by his boss to send a warning email to his reportee for constantly underperforming," the post reads. "This reportee retaliates... by writing a very diplomatic mail and cc'ing his boss and superiors."

What followed has left the family-and the internet-shocked.

The post alleges that the company quickly began to side with the junior employee. The veteran staffer, once seen as a trusted part of the team, was now being blamed and painted as the problem. Soon after, the company cited "budget cuts," "poor performance," and "restructuring" as reasons to lay him off-without severance.

To make matters worse, the man's boss allegedly began pressuring him to resign voluntarily-framing it as the "honourable" option, which would in fact leave him without legal protections or any form of compensation.

"Once he resigns, it's game over for him," the user wrote, adding that the company claimed he isn't entitled to severance since he was "technically supposed to retire already."

The story quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking an outpouring of support and a chorus of voices urging the family to consult an employment lawyer.

"Under no circumstances should a resignation email be sent. NO RESIGNATION," one commenter advised.

Others pointed to broader concerns.

"Honor is overrated, ask him not to resign and help them easily get rid of him. If he is really serious about leaving, best to ask for a buyout, pay 4 years salary and he will "consider it"," another user wrote.

"They're cutting costs by eliminating experienced staff before retirement payouts kick in. It's ageism, plain and simple."