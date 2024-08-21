Hulk Hogan Asks Fans If He Should 'Body Slam' Kamala Harris, Later Says 'That Was The Beer Talking'

Hulk Hogan stirred controversy during a promotional event for his new beer.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has clearly retained his charm, as demonstrated by his recent interaction with a lively crowd. When he humorously suggested body-slamming Vice President Kamala Harris, the audience erupted in enthusiastic support, proving that Hogan's appeal remains as strong as ever.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the six-time WWE champion is seen engaging with the jeering crowd, asking, "Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?!"

"Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?!" he further said, referring to one of his most popular wrestling moves.

Also Read | All Life On Earth Originates From One Ancestor, Older Than Previously Believed



The 71-year-old iconic wrestler, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said he was joking when he made comments about US Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the BBC, the comments were made during a promotional event for his new beer and come amid calls to stop violent political rhetoric following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump nearly six weeks ago.

Hogan continued to make more comments about Ms. Harris, including one about her Indian heritage. Kamala Harris is bi-racial; her mother was from India, and her father is Jamaican.

"Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?" he said.

Hulk Hogan said that these comments were not made by him in a sober condition; he blamed the comments on the amount of alcoholic beverages he consumed at the bar.

"I am going to face the consequences for that one, brother." That was not me. That was the beers talking."