'Johnny Johnny, Yes Papa': Fans Give Cricketer Jonny Bairstow A Unique Greeting

Jonny Bairstow Is Surprised By Fans' Rendition Of 'Johnny Johnny Yes Papa'

Jonny Bairstow's remarkable ascent from a promising wicketkeeper-batsman to one of the finest in global cricket is an incredible journey. However, in 2023, the English opener faced significant struggles with the bat in ODIs. Also, the English cricket team's World Cup title defence in India has been nothing short of a nightmare. England has been facing a multitude of challenges in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, including losses and underwhelming performances from key players, with many aspects not working in their favour.

Even though there were high expectations for stars like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali to deliver consistently during the 2023 World Cup, Indian cricket fans derived their happiness from these players' on-field presence while enthusiastically trying to catch their attention from the stands.

During one of England's World Cup matches, Jonny Bairstow had an unusual experience while fielding near the boundary. A group of fans in the stadium began singing the nursery rhyme "Johnny Johnny, Yes, Papa" when they saw Bairstow fielding right in front of them. Bairstow initially tried to ignore the crowd's singing. However, the English cricketer eventually acknowledged the gesture by nodding his head.

Watch the video:



The video of the funny incident has now gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. It has gotten thousands of views on social media.

England's upcoming challenge in ODI cricket involves a three-match series against the West Indies in the Caribbean next month.