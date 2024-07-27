175-Year-Old Bottles Of Champagne Discovered By Polish Divers In A Shipwreck

The brand of mineral water, Selters, was imprinted on the stoneware bottles.

A team of Polish divers made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery last week when they stumbled upon a 19th-century shipwreck brimming with luxury goods, including hundreds of unopened bottles of champagne.

The private diving group, Baltictech, was exploring the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast when they initially dismissed a sonar image as a common fishing vessel. However, a pair of determined divers decided to investigate further, disappearing for nearly two hours before returning with news of an extraordinary find.

According to a press release, the wreck was laden with porcelain, mineral water, and an astonishing number of champagne bottles. The mineral water brand, Selters, is particularly intriguing as it was once considered a royal elixir and is still produced today. While the champagne brand remains a mystery, divers believe it may have been destined for the tables of Stockholm or St. Petersburg's royal court.

Team leader Tomasz Stachura expressed his astonishment at the discovery, stating, "I have been diving for 40 years, and it often happens that we find a bottle or two in a wreck, but to discover so much cargo, it's a first for me."

Photo Credit: baltictech.com

Historians believe the champagne was produced between 1850 and 1867, making it potentially one of the oldest champagnes in the world. The pristine condition of the bottles, preserved by the cold, dark depths of the Baltic Sea, has raised hopes that the champagne may still be drinkable.



The discovery has sparked excitement among historians and champagne enthusiasts alike, as the find could provide valuable insights into the maritime trade and luxury goods of the 19th century.