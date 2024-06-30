'16 Years 9 Months 5 Days': Delhi Police's Congratulatory Post For Team India On Winning T20 World Cup Title

Delhi Police's unique post is viral on the internet

In a dominant victory over South Africa, India secured their second T20 World Cup title! Delhi Police commemorated this historic win, acknowledging the nation's long wait for this glorious moment. Taking to X, the Delhi Police said, "We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another T20 World Cup."

"Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say?" Delhi police added in the post signalling the patience that Indians showed all these years.

See the post here:

We all waited 16 years 9 months 5 days (52,70,40,000 seconds) for India to win another #T20WorldCup



Let's be a little patient at traffic signals too. Good moments are worth the wait. What say?



Hearty congratulations, #TeamIndia💙 #INDvsSA#INDvSA — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 29, 2024

Team India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title, edging out South Africa by a narrow 7-run margin in the final. This victory marks India's return to ICC glory after an 11-year hiatus, their first World Cup triumph since 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India on the big win. "Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," PM posted on X.

In a video message congratulating the team, PM Modi said the team won the World Cup and also the "hearts of crores of Indians". No small achievement that they did not lose a single match, he said.

"Congratulations to India for this magnificent win. Today, 140 crore countrymen are proud of your fantastic performance. You won the World Cup and also the hearts of crores of Indians. You didn't lose even one match; that's not a small feat. You have achieved a spectacular victory. I congratulate you," the prime minister said in Hindi.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian team and commended their "never-say-die" spirit. "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!," she said in a post on X.

It was team India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.