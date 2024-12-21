15-Hour Shift, No Training And Verbal Abuse: Indian Techie Exposes Startup's Toxic Work Culture

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Redditor shared his account of a toxic workplace culture at a startup company in India. In the post, the employee accused one of the company's co-founders, who also acts as the tech lead, of verbal abuse and humiliation. He also detailed how the mistreatment reduced him to tears during a Google Meet session.

"I cried on Google Meet in front of the tech lead. I do not know how to face it now," the title of the Reddit post read. The techie explained that he works at a startup, and one of the three founders of the company also acts as the tech lead. In the following lines, the Redditor accused the person of deliberately misbehaving with the employees on different occasions. He also revealed the harsh realities of life at the startup, where employees endure 12-15 hours long shifts without proper guidance or training.

Take a look at the post below:

In the post, the employee shared that in one of the Google Meet sessions, he conveyed that the instructions for a specific project were inadequate. However, instead of receiving guidance, the co-founder verbally abused him. "I could not hold my tears and started crying, and I was not in the mental zone to work, so I told him I am taking leave after a few hours of Google Meet," the techie wrote.

The Reddit post was shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 700 upvotes. In the comments section, users extended their support for the techie.

"Hey bud, listen, you are all good. In life, you judge yourself by your own standards and don't let anybody else make you feel bad about your emotions. You are allowed to feel whatever you feel like, and you are allowed to express it (until it doesn't hurt others). Cry your heart out, kid, and then move on. Crying is healthy, and if someone doesn't understand that, who gives a damn. You are brave. You'll thrive no matter what! Best of luck!" wrote one user.

"There's a saying. You don't cry because you are weak but because you tried to be strong for too long. It is fine, hopefully that a**e understands that his behaviour is hurting others," commented another.

"I feel bad for you, sorry op. Remember it's okay to breakdown especially when you have toxic colleagues it's even more difficult," expressed a third user.

"Only 2 employee and 3 founders? Leave this LALA company ASAP! Indian startup are shit, these type of founders are full of ego, it's better to join TCS, Infosys, etc. You can also do freelancing," suggested another.

"The day your manager disrespects you or behaves unprofessionally with you should be your last "mentally engaged" day at that company. And I am saying this as someone who has employed 100+ over the last 3 decades. Irrespective of how well you perform, this thing is going to get worse. Start looking. Switch even if you have to take a pay cut. No money is worth your self-respect," commented one user.