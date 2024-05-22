12-Year-Old UK Boy With Haircut Phobia Risks Getting Kicked Out Of School

Farouk James said he has already been given several detentions at his London school.

A 12-year-old London boy, Farouk James, is at risk of being expelled from school due to a disagreement over his hair length, according to LBC. School officials claim his neatly braided hair violates the uniform policy, while Farouk's family argues it shouldn't because it's well-maintained and reflects his cultural background.

Farouk's mother, Bonnie, says the school has issued detentions since April and threatened expulsion if he doesn't cut his hair. She further explains that her husband is Ghanaian, where traditionally children's hair remains uncut until the age of three. Farouk's hair has simply grown longer than anticipated.

Bonnie expresses concern about the emotional toll this situation has taken on Farouk, highlighting similar experiences of other parents who were forced to cut their children's hair against their wishes.

"His request for an exemption based upon cultural and medical grounds has been refused. The situation is devastating for us as have been made aware the road will lead to permanent expulsion if his hair is now not cut," Farouk's mother told LBC.

"I agreed to not cut his hair until he's three. But obviously we didn't expect it would grow as much as it did and it just kept on growing. Parents have shown me they have had to chop their child's hair off, and the devastation it has caused. It's a part of their identity. You are asking someone to take away a huge part of themselves, to fit in to what is socially expected," she added.

Farouk's social media typically features him with long, thick hair cascading down his back. However, in a recent post, his hair is styled in a tight bun braided above the collar. Despite this change, Bonnie mentioned that this hairstyle still violates the 'interweaving rule'.