11-Year-Old Jumps From Vehicle During Carjacking. Caught On CCTV "I started punching the window, letting him know my kid was in the car. She was screaming, but he didn't even look back. He didn't care," the girl's father told a local newspaper.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Scroll down to see the dramatic surveillance footage from a petrol pump in Aurora, Illinois



According to



His daughter was still inside the vehicle.



"I started punching the window, letting him know my kid was in the car. She was screaming, but he didn't even look back. He didn't care," Mr Beasanski told Daily Herald.



Aurora Police Department posted a short clip of the CCTV footage on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Police say the carjacking took place on May 4.



The grainy footage shows the rear door of the Jeep swing open as the SUV begins to move. Suddenly, a girl dressed in a red sweatshirt or jacket rolls out and falls to the ground.



Further in the background, a man jumps onto the hood of a sedan that begins to follow the Jeep.



As papers and debris fly, the girl gets up. Suddenly, a man runs into the frame and embraces her.



According to the police, the man was Mark Beasanski - who had tried to stop the carjacking.



Watch the dramatic CCTV footage below:





Police said they were able to catch the prime suspect after he crashed the Jeep he allegedly carjacked. They are still on the lookout for his accomplice who drove the second car.



Click for more





Shocking surveillance footage captures the exact moment an 11-year-old leaped out of an SUV during a carjacking at a petrol pump in the United States. "Miraculously," neither the girl nor her father were hurt in the horrifying incident, says Aurora Police Department According to Daily Herald , Mark Beasanski stepped out of his Jeep Cherokee to fill it up with petrol. He left his 11-year-old-daughter, Kayla, in the unlocked vehicle for merely a few minutes when suddenly, a man jumped in and attempted to drive off with the Jeep.His daughter was still inside the vehicle."I started punching the window, letting him know my kid was in the car. She was screaming, but he didn't even look back. He didn't care," Mr Beasanski told Daily Herald.Aurora Police Department posted a short clip of the CCTV footage on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Police say the carjacking took place on May 4.The grainy footage shows the rear door of the Jeep swing open as the SUV begins to move. Suddenly, a girl dressed in a red sweatshirt or jacket rolls out and falls to the ground.Further in the background, a man jumps onto the hood of a sedan that begins to follow the Jeep.As papers and debris fly, the girl gets up. Suddenly, a man runs into the frame and embraces her.According to the police, the man was Mark Beasanski - who had tried to stop the carjacking.Police said they were able to catch the prime suspect after he crashed the Jeep he allegedly carjacked. They are still on the lookout for his accomplice who drove the second car.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter