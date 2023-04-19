101 Skydivers Over The Age Of 60 Attempt To Break A World Record In California

The California group previously attempted the record in 2022.

More than 100 seniors over the age of 60 took part in a group skydiving event in California, United States, in an effort to break a world record.

This group, which is named Skydivers Over Sixty, created formations in mid-air and broke two world records.

The 101 jumpers successfully constructed a snowflake formation on their fourth attempt, according to the organisation that organised the exercise.

The Southern California skydiving facility Skydive Perris posted pictures of the occasion on Instagram and noted that the elderly skydivers broke two world records.

"This was a big weekend for @p3skydiving as they landed not one but TWO world records. SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty) was able to complete a 1-point 101-way on Saturday, 4/15/2023, beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018. Then they wondered, why stop there? So they went back up and completed a 2-point 95-way on Sunday, 4/16/2023, beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017," the centre wrote in the post.

"Thank you everyone for helping make this dream a reality! You were all so amazing."