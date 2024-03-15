Video Shows US Official Urinating On LGBT Nightclub Door, Sparking Outcry

The footage shows two men urinating at the club's employee entrance.

A Southern California town council member has resigned following a public outcry over a video that surfaced online. The video allegedly shows Chris Kilpatrick urinating on the door of an LGBT nightclub in Los Angeles and then getting into a physical altercation with the club's manager, according to The New York Post.

The footage, shared by Precinct, a popular downtown LA night spot, shows two men urinating on the club's employee entrance early Sunday morning. The men are then seen leaving the establishment with full cocktail glasses, as per the news report.

According to the Precinct's social media post, a manager confronted the men about the stolen drinks. The post alleges that one of the men, later identified as Kilpatrick, assaulted the manager by throwing him to the ground.

The precinct emphasised their role as a safe space for the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the men in the video.

"Last Saturday night, these two party boys decided to show everyone what not to do at Precinct," the club said. "Precinct is a safe space for all; let's have a good time."

Kilpatrick's lawyer offered a different perspective on the events. He claims Kilpatrick and his companion were acting in self-defense after being "aggressively grabbed" by the club's staff. The lawyer argued that Kilpatrick's actions were justified and the public urination was a minor infraction.

Despite the lawyer's claims, Kilpatrick resigned from his position on the Crescenta Valley Town Council just one day before a scheduled hearing to determine his fate. The council had previously stated that Kilpatrick would be removed if the allegations were proven true.