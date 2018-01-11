'10 Seconds More': Woman Blocks Door, Delays Train For Husband

The woman, who insists that the train wait a little longer for her husband, was later taken into custody. The train left the station after that, late by a few minutes.
Watch the video below:
"I thought the train was stopping at the station for 10 minutes. There were 2 minutes left, is that not enough time to get on the train? My husband only needed 10 seconds to come down, then it would have been no big deal. At the time, wasn't I only trying to get him come down. Did I do something wrong?" said Luo Haili in an interview later, according to the Shanghaiist.
Her video angered netizens in China who thought a fine of 2,000 yuan (approximately Rs 19,500) too little. "Do you think that a high-speed train is your own personal car?" asked one Weibo user.
Ms Luo, a teacher at a local school, has been suspended by the education bureau.
