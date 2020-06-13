10 Deleted Scenes From F.R.I.E.N.D.S We Never Got To See

If you are a fan of Friends, you have probably rewatched the show more times than you can count. From replays on TV to streaming platforms paying good money for licensing the superhit show, the everlasting popularity of Friends has exceeded all expectations. As recently as in 2018, in fact, the sitcom was found to be the UK's favourite streaming show - no small feat considering that it went off air in 2004. The show has been credited for turning its lead actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry into household names.

Though it has 236 episodes spread over 10 seasons, dedicated Friends fans will probably have no trouble in figuring out where a particular scene appears in the course of the show. But what about scenes that did not make the cut? Did you know that Rachel once ate out alone? Or that Joey read a book and really enjoyed it too - even if it was Emma's? Did you know that Ross claimed to have come up with the story for the action movie 'Die Hard'? These and more such deleted scenes have been compiled into a video by Watch Mojo.

The video takes a look at the top 10 deleted scenes from Friends we never got to see on TV. These are scenes that did not make it to the televised cut and were later released for fans to enjoy as bonus content or on home video releases.

Which scene did you enjoy best? Let us know using the comments section.