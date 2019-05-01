Woman Plots Husband's Murder In Greater Noida After He Refuses Divorce: Cops

Three people have been arrested and a pistol has been recovered from their possession. (Representational)

A woman has been booked for plotting the murder of her husband in Greater Noida after he refused to give her a divorce, the police said today.

The body of the man, Rupendra Singh Chandel, was found with gun shot wounds inside his car on April 28 near Gaur City, they said.

The woman, Amrita Chandel, allegedly had a relationship with another man, identified as Omvir Singh, along with whom she plotted the murder of her husband, an engineer by profession, the police added.

"During probe, it emerged that Chandel's wife had planned the killing. She had an illicit relationship with Omvir Singh and wanted to eliminate her husband. Omvir had roped in two other men for the job," a police official said.

"She had also offered to pay Rs 3 lakh to Omvir Singh for the job," a police official said.

On April 28, Omvir Singh, Sumit and Bhoole intercepted Rupendra Singh Chandel's car on a service road near Haibatpur, Gaur City, and shot him in the head. His body was found on the back seat of the car, the police said.

Omvir Singh was arrested today from the Tigri roundabout along with two aides Sumit Kumar and Bhoole.

A pistol used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

The police said Mr Chandel's wife is absconding and would be arrested soon.

