Viral Video: Rival College Groups Fight At Greater Noida Apartment Complex

The fight broke out at Supertech Czar society in Greater Noida

A scuffle between two groups of college students at a residential complex in Greater Noida, followed by an alleged kidnapping attempt, has sparked panic in the area. A video of the fight between the youngsters has now gone viral. Police have said Monday's scuffle was a continuation of an early fight between two youngsters a few days back.

The incident took place at Supertech Czar residential society in Greater Noida, where a party was being held at Ujjwal Bhati's home. Suddenly, about a dozen youngsters seated in cars entered the society. The residents watched as a scuffle started between the two groups. In one of the videos, a woman is heard saying that her brother is being beaten up. She is also heard shouting for help and asking bystanders to call police. A small crowd is seen outside the gates of the society as the scuffle plays out.

The group of youngsters who drove into the society are seen pushing a man, identified as Vedant, into a car and driving away. It was alleged that he had been kidnapped, but police have denied this.

According to police, Monday's drama was a fallout of a clash between two groups of students at a reputed university in Delhi-NCR. Ashok Kumar, senior police officer, said the students involved in the clash fought outside the Greater Noida society again on Monday.

Five people have been taken into custody, police said. Mr Kumar denied the reports of kidnapping.