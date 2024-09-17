Video: Python Spotted At Village In Noida, Released Into Forest By Officials

He also said that it is not clear how the snake reached the village.

A python was spotted at Uncha village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and subsequently released in the forest by officials, District Forest Officer Pramod Kumar confirmed on Tuesday.

The several-foot-long python was spotted at Uncha village earlier in the afternoon. After forest officers received information about the snake, they located, captured and released the python into its natural habitat.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A python was spotted at Uncha Village.



District Forest Officer Pramod Kumar also appealed to the people that if they find such wild animals outside of their natural habitat, then do not disturb the snakes and other wild animals.

"We received information that a python was spotted in a village named Uncha. We rescued and released it in the jungle. I would like to appeal to the people that if you find such a wild animal, then please do not disturb it, sometimes people try to disturb the animals, which is wrong. Do inform the forest department, the department will reach the site and investigate accordingly," he said.

However, the area is a habitat of the python but the sighting of the creature in the village area is not very common.

"It is difficult to say how it reached the village because the region is a habitat of the pythons. It has been living in the areas near Hindon and Yamuna, many times, incidents of pythons are seen in these areas and they are rescued accordingly and released in the jungle," the forest officer added.

