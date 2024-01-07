'Ullu Gang' Busted, 5 Arrested For Stealing Tractor-Trailers In Noida

Five members of the "Ullu Gang" have been arrested, while two are on the run

In a breakthrough, the Noida Police arrested five members of the notorious 'Ullu Gang' as they prepared for their nightly heist, targeting tractor-trailers parked on the road. The gang, known for their audacious nighttime robberies, was known for using a code to activate members - 'aaj raat ullu udega (tonight, the owl will fly)'.

While the cops have arrested five, two are on the run.

The Modus Operandi

The accused have been identified as Dilshad alias Dilshan alias Bihari, Anis alias Anisuddin, Shahzad, Varun, Bhupendra, Sansar, and Salman.

According to the police, Dilshad led the gang, while Varun helped Anis and Shehzad recce places. The two would also help Bhupinder sell the stolen goods to customers brought in by Sansar and Salman.

The accused would lie to the customers about how the tractors were procured and make excuses about the vehicles' documents. Even as every person had a specific task, they would all go together to steal the vehicles.

The Target Area Of "Ullu Gang"

Active for nearly five years now, the gang targetted areas mostly in the National Capital Region. Even as the gang was busted by the Noida Police, it hardly operated there.

The Noida Police launched an investigation after a tractor was stolen on December 7. The cops checked CCTV footage, formed three teams of 17 people, and began tracking them.

Finally, the police made headway when the accused were on their way to sell a tractor they had stolen from Sector 24.

Seizures

The police have seized eight stolen tractor-trailers, three firearms, and four cartridges from their possession.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Kumar Mishra said that the gang earned its name from its code phrase - aaj raat ullu udega.

"The gang would use the phrase 'aaj raat ullu udega' to signal each other when it was time to steal. The phrase was a rallying call for the members to gather and execute their plans," Mr Mishra explained.

The accused carried firearms for their protection and would use them only if the situation demanded, Mr Mishra highlighted.

The police are working to arrest the two missing gang members and dismantle the Ullu Gang's network.