Toyota Fortuner Catches Fire, Burnt Body Found, Cops Probe Murder Angle

The police are suspecting that the victim was murdered and then the vehicle was set on fire.

A Toyota Fortuner caught fire and its occupant was burnt to death in in Greater Noida, about 40 km from Delhi, said police. The SUV was found in a forested area under Dadri police station limits last night.

The man whose body was found in the SUV was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a Ghaziabad resident. The car was registered in the same area. Two suspects have been taken into custody, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place after Yadav - who had gone out with his friends - allegedly got involved in a dispute over jewellery.

“Last night, a Fortuner car was discovered in a burnt condition, with a person inside. Senior officials promptly arrived, and the forensic team was called in,” Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar told IANS.

Locals first spotted the burning car, after which they tried to pull the victim out. But their attempts were unsuccessful, the police said.

Cops suspect that the victim was murdered and his body was put inside the SUV before it was set on fire. His body has been sent for post-mortem.