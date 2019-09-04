TikTok Celebrity Arrested For Stealing Phones In Noida

The man and his aides operated as a gang in Noida. (Representational)

A TikTok Celebrity and three other people have been arrested in Greater Noida today for stealing mobile phones, the police said.

Shahrukh Khan, 23, who has over 40,000 followers on video sharing app TikTok, was arrested after noon today.

"Four stolen phones have been seized. The bike that the men used to steal the phones has also been seized," police officer Sujeet Upadhyay said.

Shahrukh Khan had earlier worked as a chauffeur in Dubai and shot some of his TikTok videos there, the police said.

The four men worked as a gang in Noida. Two of them would come on a motorcycle and target victims, while the other two would just stay there to make sure the police don't come after them.

