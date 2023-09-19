Teen Falls From 24th-Floor Flat In Greater Noida, Cops Suspect Suicide

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

A 17-year-old boy died in Greater Noida today after he allegedly fell from his apartment on the 24th floor, police said.

The police suspect the incident, which took place in Gaur Saundaryam society in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, to be a case of suicide.

“Around 6:30 am on Tuesday, a supervisor of the housing society alerted the police that a 17-year-old boy who lived with his family there had fallen off their 24th-floor apartment,” a police spokesperson said.

The teenager was taken to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors, the official said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)