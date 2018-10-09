Sharda University Finds 8 Students Guilty Of Violence, 4 Suspended

Fights between Sharda University students broke out between October 1 and 4

Sharda University in Greater Noida has found eight students guilty of involvement in violence that erupted on its campus last week between groups of Indian and Afghan students, and asked them to explain why they should not be expelled, officials said.

A three-member committee was formed by the university on October 4 to investigate fights that broke out on the campus between October 1 and 4, a university spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The report was submitted to the university authorities late on Monday evening, days after the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration suspected the role of anti-social elements from outside the campus in escalating "a minor scuffle into a communal issue".

According to the orders issued by the registrar, eight students have been found guilty, 10 fined on disciplinary grounds and four have been suspended.

Those found guilty include Afghan students as well, the college spokesperson told PTI.

"Eight students have been found guilty and asked to explain why they should not be expelled from the university. Ten students have been warned and put on probation for the rest of their studies in the university. They will have to deposit an additional security money of Rs 25,000, as surety, which shall be forfeited in case of their involvement in any further act of indiscipline," the Sharda University said in a statement.

"Four students have been suspended and asked to face the inquiry committee within two days, while four others have been warned and put on probation for the rest of their studies in the university," the statement added.

The university said 10 students have been let off "for want of any substantial evidence".

The inquiry committee has decided to question more students against whom new evidence of involvement on campus violence has been found, the statement said.

"The committee has also issued fresh notices to 15 students who did not turn up before it, despite notices, and has asked them to appear in person on Tuesday," it said.

A campus spokesperson said classes are being held in a peaceful atmosphere now.

Several videos of fights between groups of students had emerged on social media, after which the police had booked over 350 students for rioting and related offences.

