Sedition Charge Against 3 Who Allegedly Raised Pro-Pak Slogans In Noida

Sedition charge invoked against 3 men arrested in Noida for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Sedition charge has been invoked against three men who were arrested in UP's Noida for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid Milad un Nabi procession, police officials said on Friday.

The accused were arrested on the basis of social media videos that showed them allegedly raising the slogans during the October 20 procession, the officials said.

The sedition charge was added against Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali and Ali Raza after a demonstration outside the Noida Sector 20 police station on Thursday with a demand that the sedition law be invoked in the case.

"The accused were initially booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). IPC section 124A (sedition) was added on Thursday," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

"All three accused are currently in judicial custody," the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also said on Thursday that those raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the state would be booked under the sedition law.

Three Kashmiri students in an Agra college were also charged with sedition on Thursday by the UP police.

The three had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and made social media posts after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup cricket match on Sunday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)