Robbers, Drug Peddlers, Smugglers Arrested In Police Crackdown In Noida

Robbers, drug peddlers and absconding criminals were among the 10 people arrested in separate police crackdowns in Noida last night, officials said today.The police said they have arrested three members of a gang, while two others were still at large, in connection with cases of robberies in sector 20 area.Those arrested have been identified as Rohit, Raju and Rohit Nagar. Five stolen mobile phones, a car, a scooty and lock-breaking equipment were recovered from them, a police official said.In another crackdown, officials of Sector 20 police station arrested a narcotics smuggler, Santosh, and recovered one kg cannabis from him, they said.Police in Bisrakh area also arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered one kg cannabis from him, while another drug peddler was held from Harola village, the official said.An absconding criminal, identified as Ajay, was also nabbed by the police in Dadri area, the official said, adding, he was wanted in cases of extortion and criminal intimidation.A man wanted for rash driving, mischief and putting public safety at risk was arrested by Sector 20 police, while a person was held with a country-made pistol in Badalpur area and booked under the Arms Act.Jewar police said they have arrested a liquor smuggler, Chandra, after 92 quarter bottles were seized from him.