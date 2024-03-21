Senior Citizens' Over 2-Decade Wait For Noida FlatOwnership

The construction of the society began in the 1990s. (Representational)

After a marathon wait spanning over two decades, residents of a housing society in Greater Noida breathed a sigh of relief as the process of flat registration for full ownership commenced on Wednesday. Situated in sector P-1, the Senior Citizen Society, home to over 100 senior citizens, had been fighting for their flat ownership for 23 years.

Poonam, a resident whose sentiments resonated with many others, said that the journey towards attaining full ownership rights seemed like an impossible challenge until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened.

Legal hurdles dating back to the society's construction in the 1990s marred the flat registry process. For 23 years, the battle raged on until the court finally ruled in favour of the residents, restoring their long-denied rights.

The society was envisioned as a haven for retirees and seniors, offering them a comfortable living space to enjoy their golden years. Most investors were only a few years away from retirement, investing their hard-earned money with hopes of settling into their new homes.

However, the construction faced several legal obstacles, including a big setback in the form of a court-issued stay order. Spearheaded by builder Sunil Uppal, a native of Uttarakhand, the society faced complications due to legal disputes stemming from Mr Uppal's other projects in the state. Mr Uppal died while the project was still in court, further delaying the construction.

Complaints from Mr Uppal's projects in Uttarakhand spilled over to affect the Senior Citizens Society, which was registered in Dehradun. Despite a court order for registries in 2017, the process was halted yet again due to allegations of tax evasion.

However, on Wednesday, flat registries for over 100 flats, out of a total of 845, in the society finally began. Residents, many of whom invested in these flats before retirement when the average price ranged between Rs 6-8 lakh, are predominantly in their 70s and 80s.

Rishi Pal Singh, President of the RWA Senior Citizens Society, recalled the several challenges the society confronted over the years, from legal battles to tax evasion issues. He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whose timely intervention facilitated the initiation of the registry process.