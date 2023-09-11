Noida Lawyer Killed By Husband After She Opposed Sale Of Bungalow: Cops

Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha was found dead on Saturday

The husband of a 61-year-old lawyer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her at their Noida bungalow. Nitin Nath Sinha, who has now been arrested, reportedly hid in the bungalow's store room for more than 36 hours before police tracked down his phone and caught him.

Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha's body was found in the bathroom of their bungalow in Noida Sector 30 on Saturday. She stayed there with her husband while their son lived abroad.

The lawyer's brother had alerted police after his calls to her went unanswered for two days. On reaching the bungalow, the police found the woman's body. Her husband was missing.

Police tracked Sinha's phone and the last location was their bungalow. Later, they found him hiding in the store room and arrested him.

Earlier, the lawyer's brother had accused her husband of murdering her. Police have said that the motive behind the lawyer's murder was a disagreement between the couple over selling off their bungalow. Nath, they said, wanted to sell off the property and had even taken a token sum from a prospective buyer. Ms Sinha was not ready to sell off the bungalow. This dispute led to frequent fights between the couple, the police have found.