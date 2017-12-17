Noida Techie Found Hanging From Her Ceiling Fan

A 26-year-old software engineer today allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan in her paying guest accommodation in sector 41 Noida, the police said.Sakshi, who hailed from Haryana's Sonepat and was staying in a paying guest accommodation, hanged herself on Saturday evening, Noida officer Avnish Dixit said.She used to work in an IT company as software engineer in sector 135 in Noida.Her roommate in the PG accommodation told the police that they were sitting with other paying guests in another room.Around 5 pm, Sakshi returned to her room saying that her mood was off and she was going to rest.After sometime when her roommate reached the room, the door was locked from inside. When even after repeated knocking she did not open the door, it was broken open and she was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.Sakshi was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. No suicide note was recovered from the room, they said.The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that investigations are underway in the matter and her family members have also been informed.