Video: Fire At Noida Apartment After AC Explosion, None Hurt

A fire broke out inside a Noida flat this morning due to an explosion in a Air Conditioner. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

Fire engines arrived at the spot to bring the fire under control. As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

The fire which comes amid a scorching heatwave in North India, led to panic among the residents. People in the nearby flats rushed to the ground as heavy smoke billowed from the affected flat.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Sector 39, Noida, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

The fire, attributed to a recently replaced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery, was contained and extinguished using fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received over 200 calls, including 183 fire-related, on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, officials said.

From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS on Monday.

According to the data, fire has taken 55 lives and injured more than 300 people in the national capital so far this year.