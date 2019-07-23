Noida Cops Allegedly Thrash Ice-Cream Vendor On Being Asked To Pay Rs 50

Two Noida police officials allegedly thrashed an ice-cream vendor. (Representational Image)

Two Noida police officials allegedly thrashed an ice-cream vendor after he asked them to pay Rs 50 for the dessert they had bought from him, officials said.

A video of the police officials thrashing the vendor is circulating online, with officials saying the incident took place on July 13.

The two police officials, who work in Noida's Sector 49 police station, had bought ice creams worth Rs 50 and when the vendor, Amit Kumar (Tinku), asked them for payment, they thrashed him.

"They took the vendor to the police chowki and again beat him. Locals had meanwhile called up the emergency "100" number after which another police team reached the spot and the matter was brought to a closure," an official said.

"However, Tinku then approached the senior superintendent of police with a complaint against the policeman, prompting him to order an investigation in the case," the official said.

"Following the incident, the vendor had approached me. An investigation has been ordered and further action would depend on the findings of the probe," senior police official Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.





