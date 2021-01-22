'No Protests': Noida Announces Restrictions Ahead Of Republic Day

No drones will be allowed to fly till January 31, the Noida administration said (File)

The Noida administration on Friday announced restrictions on protests till January 31 in view of the Republic Day events to be organised in the city and the national capital next week. "No person, without permission from competent authority, will hold a hunger strike, dharna or demonstration, nor will he incite others, or take part in such programmes," a public notice issued by the administration said.

The order comes amid the farmers' protests in and around the national capital against the three central agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers protesting at the national capital's Singhu border, the epicentre of the weeks-long agitation, have said they will hold a tractor march on January 26 to press for their demand for the repeal of the laws. It is expected that farmers from other states may also attempt to join the agitation.

The order doesn't mention farmers' protests.

"No person will carry lathi, baton, club, stick or any such weapons. Only administrative officers and police are exempt from this," the order read.

The administration has said that taking out processions or blocking traffic will be banned during the period of restrictions.

"No one will sell or play audio/video cassettes or CDs that mislead people or create tension," it added.

The eleventh round of the farmer-centre talks today failed to break the deadlock. After the meeting, the farmers reiterated that they will hold their rally on the Republic Day.

The centre, earlier this month, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene as the rally on the national day, it said, was "embarrassment for the nation".

The court said it was a matter of "law and order" and had to be decided by Delhi Police, which is controlled by the centre via the Union Home Ministry.

No progress was made yesterday in the meeting between the farmers and the Delhi Police. The farmers insist they will take out the rally from the outer ring road "peacefully"; the police say the procession should be carried out outside the national capital, news agency PTI reported.