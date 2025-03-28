Set To Be Married, Blinkit Rider Killed In Noida Accident On 2nd Day Of Job

A man who joined the quick delivery service Blinkit was killed in an accident just two days after beginning work as a delivery partner, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida said.

Praveen Kumar, a resident of UP's Hathras, was also scheduled to get married next month in Firozabad, the police said.

Kumar was riding on the wrong side of the road when he was rammed by a bus, the police said. The bus driver fled from the accident site, they said, adding they have sent a team to look for the driver who lives in Ghaziabad.

Kumar's father Radhacharan, a labourer, demanded the arrest of the bus driver without delay. Kumar's mother died many years ago. He also has a sister, who is married.

Reports said the delivery partner was the only earning member of his family in Noida.

Following the accident, a group of delivery riders threw stones at a police station, injuring three policemen.

Other delivery partners who are working at a Blinkit store in Noida said Kumar joined work two days ago. They said delivery riders are paid as per the goods they deliver, and get no salary or insurance.

When news of the accident reached the Blinkit store, many riders did not recognise Kumar as he was new at the store, the delivery riders said.