Madrassa Teacher Arreested For Allegedly Beating 6-Year-Old Student

A religious teacher, against whom a case was registered for allegedly thrashing a six-year-old girl with a belt at a madrassa in Noida for not being able to learn her lessons, was arrested today, the police said.

"Nawaz, who taught at the madrassa in Sector 115, had gone missing the since police began probe. He had come to the madrassa this afternoon, where we arrested him," SHO Ajay Aggarwal said.

"The teacher told police that he has always been careful while dealing with the students but the child seemed not to be learning her lessons and that irked him to the extent that he thrashed her with a belt," he said.

The teacher admitted that it was a "mistake" and was apologetic about the incident.

The girl's father said that he had seen bruises on her back. "She told me that she was brutally beaten by the maulvi," he alleged. He added that when he tried to find out what happened, he was threatened.

