Infant Dies After Being Thrown On Floor By Drunk Father In Noida: Cops

The man, a carpenter, forcefully threw his baby daughter on the floor after a fight with his wife.

Noida | | Updated: February 01, 2019 23:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Infant Dies After Being Thrown On Floor By Drunk Father In Noida: Cops

The child was taken to a local clinic for treatment where she died. (Representational)


Noida: 

A one-year-old girl died after being allegedly thrown on the floor by her drunk father, in a fit of rage after an argument with his wife, police said on Friday. Police have charged him with murder.

The man, a carpenter, came home drunk on Wednesdayand had an argument with his wife, a police official said.

"During the argument, he got furious and threw the child forcefully on the ground. He then left home," police said.

"The girl was taken to a local clinic for treatment. She died early on Thursday," they added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

baby diesdrunk father

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetMarket LiveBudget HighlightsPiyush GoyalLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................