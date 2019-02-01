Infant Dies After Being Thrown On Floor By Drunk Father In Noida: Cops

The child was taken to a local clinic for treatment where she died. (Representational)

A one-year-old girl died after being allegedly thrown on the floor by her drunk father, in a fit of rage after an argument with his wife, police said on Friday. Police have charged him with murder.

The man, a carpenter, came home drunk on Wednesdayand had an argument with his wife, a police official said.

"During the argument, he got furious and threw the child forcefully on the ground. He then left home," police said.

"The girl was taken to a local clinic for treatment. She died early on Thursday," they added.