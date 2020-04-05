In Noida, 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed By Cousin: Police

The police lodged an FIR based on the information of the girl's family. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Noida by her 19-year-old cousin, who has been arrested, the police said today.

The incident came to light on Saturday night after the body of the girl was found, the police said.

"After police received a call about the incident, a team was sent to the spot and a probe initiated."

"An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family and the suspect was held," a police official said.

"During questioning, the suspect, who is a cousin of the girl, confessed to the crime," the official said. The body has been sent for autopsy, the police said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.