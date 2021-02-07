Ghaziabad, Noida Incident-Free During Chakka Jam: Cops

Noida police was alert and security deployment beefed up in view of the chakka jam.

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the two Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining Delhi and Haryana, remained incident-free during the chakka jam that was called by farmers amid the ongoing stir against new agri laws, officials said Saturday.

Farmer unions had called for the chakka jam (road blockade as a form of a protest) from 12 pm till 3 pm in the entire country except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Although Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar fall in UP, security deployment in both the districts was high and the police on alert in the wake of the January 26 violence in Delhi which had led to injuries to hundreds of people, including security personnel, and death of one farmer.

Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad (Rural) Iraj Raja said there was no incident related to the chakka jam in the rural parts of the district.

"The situation was normal and peaceful in the city as well," SP (City 1) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said the police was alert and security deployment beefed up in view of the chakka jam call but the situation was normal in Noida.

Greater Noida Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said not a single protest-related incident was reported in Greater Noida, which shares a border with Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Ghaziabad unit submitted a memorandum of their demands addressed to the prime minister to the Additional District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

BKU's district unit chief Brijendra Singh said the memorandum states the farmers'' demands including diesel prices be reduced, power bills be waived and sugarcane dues be cleared without delay.

BKU's Bhanu unit met administration officials at the Dasna flyover and submitted a memorandum of demands including life insurance cover to farmers.

The group also tried to blockade the road at Dasna but their attempt was thwarted by the police, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)