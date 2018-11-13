Family, Including Teens, Fire Gun Shots In Noida On Diwali; FIR Filed

In the video, a man is also seen firing shots in the air from a pistol. (Representational)

A video surfaced on social media platforms on the internet showing a family, including women and children, taking turns to fire from a pistol.

The Noida Police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter today.

The video was allegedly captured on the night of Diwali on the terrace of a house in Harola village in Noida.

A man, identified as Manoj Jain, 42, is seen sitting on a cot brandishing his licenced pistol.

Mr Jain, who runs a small shop in the area, is seen firing shots in the air from a pistol which is then used by two children and two women, all of whom take turns and repeat the act.

Officials said the police have taken cognisance of the purported video that went viral today and registered an FIR against Mr Jain.

"The incident took place on November 7, the night of Diwali festival. By what is seen in the video, it is clear violence of the arms licence. A case has been registered under Section 30 of the Arms Act," said Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant.

Police officials said a recommendation has been made to the district administration for suspension of Mr Jain's arms licence.