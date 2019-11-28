Fake Call Centre Shut In Noida, Workers Pretended To Be From Flipkart, Myntra

Noida Police arrested 45 people who cheated people via a fake call centre (Representational Image)

45 people were arrested after a fake call centre in Noida was shut down during a police raid today. Its employees allegedly cheated people in the guise of popular shopping portals Flipkart and Myntra.

The fake call centre, operating from Sector 6, was busted by a team of the Cyber Cell and Knowledge Park police station, a senior police officer said.

"Forty-five people have been arrested and 16 walkie-talkies, 29 mobile phones and two computer systems have been recovered from the spot," informed Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police said that the method adopted by the gang was to cheat people in the name of cashback schemes, security money scams and lucky draws using popular online shopping sites.

A senior police officer said that the gang had cheated "thousands of innocent people" and exact details are being assessed.

More details awaited.

