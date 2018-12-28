Encroachment On 5,400-Sq-Metre Land Worth Rs 25 Crore Cleared In Noida

The encroachers had occupied the land in 2009. (Representational)

Illegal occupation on 5,400 square metres of land, estimated worth Rs 25 crore and belonging to the Noida Authority, was removed on Thursday, officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was undertaken in Bakhtawarpur village in Sector 127, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, the authority's officer on special duty.

During the drive, the officials had to face stiff resistance by the locals who had erected temporary settlements and small kiosks, food joints, he said.

The police force was used to control the situation after which the land, which was allotted to a company, was reclaimed, he said.

"The encroachers had occupied the land in 2009. Before the demolition, notice was issued on November 20 to the people here and also pasted at various places in the area," Mr Singh said.

He said the encroachers had moved the Allahabad High Court to get stay on the demolition order, but were denied relief by the judiciary.