Dog Mutilated, Thrown Off 15th Floor In Noida Housing Society

The incident took place at Ajnara Homes in Sector 16B, Noida, said cops (Representational)

The Noida Police on Friday said it has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after a dog was mutilated and thrown off the 15th floor of a residential building.

The incident took place at Ajnara Homes in Sector 16B under the Bisrakh Police Station area of Noida Extension on Thursday, police said.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by society resident Keerti Verma, they said.

"According to the complaint, the mutilated body of the female dog was found near a residential tower on Thursday morning. The dog was thrown from the 15th floor of the tower," an officer said.

The complainant has suspected that some society residents who are against feeding of stray dogs could be behind the act.

"An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, dog etc) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal)," local police said.

The matter is being probed and CCTV footages are being analysed to identify the guilty, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)